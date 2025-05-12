Cuts at NOAA lead to new weather balloon technology at the agency

A Silicon Valley weather startup will soon begin replacing National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather balloons with AI-powered alternatives, a cost-cutting measure brought on by severe budget cuts carried out by the Trump administration.

WindBorne, founded in 2019 by a team of Stanford graduates, can provide valuable weather balloon data for a fraction of the cost by keeping the balloons in the sky for weeks using a combination of off-the-shelf computer parts and novel software. Traditional weather balloons operated by NOAA are only used for a single day before they pop and return to Earth.

The move comes after Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency pushed for a roughly 25% reduction in the agency’s budget, forcing staff cuts and a shutdown of programs.

The agency is the primary source of weather forecasting for everything from emergency services to the Apple Weather app. Weather balloons play a crucial role in forecasting, collecting data for prediction models that can’t be gathered from the ground or space.

Since March, NOAA has been slashing the number of daily weather balloon flights that go up daily from multiple locations, leading to reductions in forecasting capabilities.

WindBorne, which says it operates the largest fleet of deployed weather balloons in the world, was already providing data to NOAA. But John Dean, co-founder and CEO of WindBorne, told Semafor the agency had been hesitant under previous administration to expand its partnership, despite the possibility of cutting costs.

WindBorne’s balloons have a higher initial cost than NOAA’s, but because they stay up in the air much longer, they can gather data at a lower overall cost.

The balloons are equipped with satellite connectivity. Tiny motors control the contents of a small bag of sand used for ballast on the balloon. Once up in the air, the balloon can release sand to control its elevation and enter different wind currents. Artificial intelligence figures out how to use elevation to steer over specific locations where data is needed.

The result is an AI-powered weather prediction model that is currently among the best in the world. The company plans to ultimately have 10,000 balloons in the air at any given time, allowing it to cover the entire planet.

Currently, the data gathered by its 50 to 60 balloons in the air is bought by traders sweeping up data that might affect the prices of energy and other commodities.