A look at how countries approach gay men donating blood

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday finalized new measures that the agency hopes will make it easier for gay and bisexual men to donate blood.

Previously, men who have sex with men (MSM) faced de-facto lifetime bans from donating blood in the U.S., the result of policies implemented during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the late 20th century. Some of those rules were relaxed due to shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were still subject to separate questionnaires.

The new guidelines will now require all potential donors to answer the same pre-screening questions regardless of sexual orientation and will defer donors for three months if:

The donor has had a new, or more than one, sexual partner in the last three months

The donor has had anal sex in the last three months

The donor is taking medication to prevent or treat HIV

The Red Cross will be responsible for implementing the changes, but the agency previously said it would not be able to do so immediately.

The U.S. now joins the majority of countries who have largely retired explicit MSM deferrals or bans. Here's a look at what some of those policies look like.

— with Jenna Moon