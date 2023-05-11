Why Australia and Israel compete in Eurovision, the world’s biggest live music event

The Eurovision Song Contest — a nearly 70-year-old competition that has catapulted bands like ABBA and singer Celine Dion to world fame — is underway in the British city of Liverpool.

Twenty-six countries will have the chance to compete at the grand final on Saturday to bring home the top prize: a glass microphone trophy and the right to host next year’s contest.

While Eurovision is a foreign concept to most North Americans, it’s a huge hit in Europe, drawing in 161 million viewers in 2022 and even attracting performers from countries outside the continent.

Here’s what you need to know about the world's biggest and glitziest musical event.