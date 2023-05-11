‘America was served very well by what we did last night’: CNN chairman defends Trump town hall

CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht spent Thursday morning defending his network’s town hall with U.S. President Donald Trump from critics — including much of his own staff.

During an internal staff call, Licht told CNN employees he was aware of the backlash to Wednesday’s raucous 70-minute with Donald Trump. But he pointed out that the event made news, pinning Trump down on issues including Russia's war in Ukraine, abortion, the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, and election results.

“There is so much that we learned last night about what a second Trump presidency would look like,” he said, saying the network held him accountable “in a way that no news organization has done literally in years.”

Licht added that “while we all may have been uncomfortable hearing people clapping, that was also an important part of the story because the people in that audience represent a large swath of America.”

“The mistake the media made in the past is ignoring that those people exist just like you cannot ignore that President Trump exists,” Licht said. “So the idea of doing so, I believe, is an overcorrection of the days when we gave him unfettered rally coverage and showed podiums.”