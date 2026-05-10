UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday pledged to hang on after his party suffered the worst local election losses for a governing faction in decades.

The results of last week’s races, largely seen as a referendum on Starmer, triggered calls for his resignation; he is planning a “reset” speech on Monday laying out his agenda, with closer EU ties one key policy.

But his government hasn’t eased voters’ cost-of-living concerns, which have intensified in recent months: 80% of Britons are worried the Iran war will make food more expensive.

Starmer has “had several resets and reboots to his still young government,” a BBC journalist wrote, and while he isn’t one to give up easily, “history is less on his side.”