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Starmer fights on after poor election showing

May 10, 2026, 6:19pm EDT
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Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Hannah McKay/Pool/File Photo/Reuters

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday pledged to hang on after his party suffered the worst local election losses for a governing faction in decades.

The results of last week’s races, largely seen as a referendum on Starmer, triggered calls for his resignation; he is planning a “reset” speech on Monday laying out his agenda, with closer EU ties one key policy.

But his government hasn’t eased voters’ cost-of-living concerns, which have intensified in recent months: 80% of Britons are worried the Iran war will make food more expensive.

Starmer has “had several resets and reboots to his still young government,” a BBC journalist wrote, and while he isn’t one to give up easily, “history is less on his side.”

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