Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes on India

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 10, 2025, 1:17am EDT
South Asia
Pakistani security forces stand guard
Pakistani security forces stand guard. Akhtar Soomro/Reuters.
The News

Pakistan launched a retaliatory military operation against India, responding to what it said were New Delhi’s air strikes on three of its air bases, further ratcheting up tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors.

Relations have plummeted in recent days following the killing of dozens of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, an attack that New Delhi linked to Islamabad, allegations Pakistan denied.

On Saturday, Pakistan said it launched surface-to-surface missiles against Indian air bases and missile-storage sites. It said these attacks were in response to Indian strikes against its own air bases. New Delhi did not immediately confirm the claims.

