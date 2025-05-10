Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes on India

Pakistan launched a retaliatory military operation against India, responding to what it said were New Delhi’s air strikes on three of its air bases, further ratcheting up tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors.

Relations have plummeted in recent days following the killing of dozens of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, an attack that New Delhi linked to Islamabad, allegations Pakistan denied.

On Saturday, Pakistan said it launched surface-to-surface missiles against Indian air bases and missile-storage sites. It said these attacks were in response to Indian strikes against its own air bases. New Delhi did not immediately confirm the claims.