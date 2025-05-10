India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire after days of military escalations

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire Saturday after days of escalating tensions and retaliatory strikes between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Top officials from both countries confirmed the halt in fighting after US President Donald Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to to “a full and immediate ceasefire” following a night of talks mediated by the US.

The announcement came hours after Pakistan said it launched missiles against India air bases in response to India’s strikes against its own bases.

AD

The two countries were engaged in what was seen as their worst military confrontation in decades following the killing of dozens of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last month, an attack that New Delhi linked to Islamabad.