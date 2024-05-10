Worried about falling behind, Apple reorganizes around AI

Apple is making some big changes over concerns that other companies’ progress on artificial intelligence could topple its dominance in the global smartphone market. First up: Developing an in-house generative AI tool to make Siri more useful.

In an effort to play catch up, the tech giant is undergoing its most significant reorganization in more than a decade, The New York Times reported, including canceling its doomed self-driving car project and reassigning hundreds of engineers to work on AI instead.

“We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era,” CEO Tim Cook said in February.

The improved Siri is meant to be more private than rival AI services, the Times reported, because it will process requests directly on iPhones rather than remotely in the cloud. If the effort fails, Apple fears the iPhone could become a “dumb brick” compared to newer technology, the paper wrote.