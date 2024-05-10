Ukraine ups drone strikes on Russian oil depots

A Ukrainian drone struck an oil refinery nearly 750 miles into Russian territory, marking the deepest point that Ukraine has reached in the country as part of its campaign targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s military has launched at least 20 attacks on Russian oil facilities since October and has driven down production capabilities.

On the battlefield, Russia continues to trade high casualty numbers for modest territorial gains. Russian President Vladimir Putin “is getting tiny amounts of land,” Admiral Tony Radakin, the UK’s top military official, told reporters in Washington on Thursday. “And he’s going to have 500,000 killed or wounded by the end of June.”