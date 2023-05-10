The era of public renewables has arrived

The IRA is recalibrating the balance of power between public utilities, which supply about 14% of Americans with electricity, and the privately-owned companies that serve most of the rest.

Private investment in energy infrastructure is soaring, but public utilities were mostly priced out of the market because pre-IRA, tax credits for utility-scale wind and solar were only useful for entities with big federal income tax bills; public utilities generally have a relatively small customer base and are exempt from federal income taxes. As a result, only about 2% of the power generation owned by public utilities nationwide is non-hydropower renewables, according to the American Public Power Association, an industry group.

The IRA, however, allows tax-exempt entities to claim the value of solar and wind tax credits as cash, making renewables much more affordable for public utilities, and driving faster change.

Public utilities can dictate more ambitious clean energy targets without worrying about profit for shareholders, and coordinate directly with infrastructure planning agencies to map out transmission lines well in advance, said Johanna Bozuwa, executive director of the Climate and Community Project, a progressive think tank. They can also include equity provisions in their renewable energy targets, such as requiring the use of unionized labor, as the New York law does, or ensuring that low-carbon power is available to low-income communities. Many of the top privately-owned utilities, meanwhile, lobby against climate policy.

Bozuwa’s group advocates replicating the New York approach at a federal level, which would require the creation of new interstate public power utilities in the vein of the Tennessee Valley Authority. That needn’t cost taxpayers much, Bozuwa said. The TVA is self-financing, and in general public utilities have lower rates than private ones. But it would still likely be a heavy lift politically, given that the Biden administration has so far been unable to rally support for a federal clean electricity mandate.