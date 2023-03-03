Meet the new obstacle to green power: The Interconnection Queue

The problem stems from the historic design of the electricity market, in which the grid was fed by a small number of big fossil fuel power plants. Centralized power production makes transmission planning easier and removes ambiguity about who should bear the costs. When a new power plant got built, the developer would pay the connection costs to expand transmission infrastructure so that the additional power could be distributed, and pass those costs to ratepayers.

In a system that is fed by innumerable small installations and thus more widely distributed, transmission is trickier to plan, but even more important so that electrons can travel from sunny and windy places into cities or factories. And the payment question gets muddled: Why should any one developer have to shell out for upgrades to transmission capacity that benefit everyone?

In fact, inequitable cost distribution is one reason the queue is so crowded: Developers often apply for projects speculatively, hoping another developer will get stuck with the upgrade tab and withdrawing their application if it falls to them. Instead, experts say, grid operators should anticipate where new transmission infrastructure will be needed and spread that cost evenly across all generators. But the owners of existing fossil fuel plants have little incentive to support reforms that would put them into more direct competition with lower-cost renewables.

Another solution is the policy used in Texas, which doesn’t require the grid to have enough transmission capacity to handle every incoming new electron (PJM, by contrast, does). That means at times of high transmission traffic, some facilities may get shut out. But many wind and solar developers are willing to take that risk and build anyway, betting they will be able to offer a lower price than fossil fuel plants and therefore not be the ones shut out.

Ideally, transmission planning would happen at a national level, to spread costs more widely and link up far-flung sources of electricity supply and demand — delivering Midwest wind power to New York City, for example.