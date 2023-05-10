Google's AI search is over

Google could have released some of these products years ago. The company employs some of the best AI talent in the industry — even if several have left to start their own gigs — and has made seminal discoveries in the field, including the transformer model that makes ChatGPT possible.

But Google kept AI in the background of its products — and fell behind in the consumer chat race — for a simple reason: Its core search business was too good to disrupt. Parent company Alphabet earned about $40 billion last quarter in its “search and other revenue” category, accounting for almost 60% of the firm’s top line. Search ads are more important to Google than the iPhone is to Apple.

And Alphabet wasn’t going to fix what wasn’t broken until it was forced by a fundamental change in the market.

That arrived this year as consumers fell in love with ChatGPT, along with the idea of talking to software in ordinary language, and getting a direct response. Figuring out search keywords now feels old-fashioned. Google can either provide that new experience or risk that consumers will go elsewhere. But it might lose out anyway: Startups like Perplexity see the future in a subscription chat model — far from Google’s dominant ad business.

Alphabet has been sitting on a cash cow that has faced little competition over the years. It’s been coasting while making side bets on ancillary ideas, such as Waymo robo taxis and biotech vertical Calico. Now, the company has to focus all that brain power on Google’s core business.