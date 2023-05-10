A new lab measures how algorithms impact different populations

New York-based independent research institution Data & Society is opening a new lab to study how automated decision-making systems are impacting the world, the organization exclusively told Semafor Wednesday.

The Algorithmic Impact Methods Lab will develop new tools that can measure how algorithms are affecting different populations.

It will likely focus on systems being used for high-stakes purposes, like making hiring decisions, allocating public benefits, or determining criminal justice outcomes, said Jacob Metcalf, who leads Data & Society’s existing AI on the Ground Initiative.