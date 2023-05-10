2024 Republicans are still not touching Donald Trump’s legal woes

“The irony,” a Republican strategist mused to Semafor on the day a jury found former president Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, “is that Trump would absolutely use this against anyone else.”

But Trump is Trump, of course, and the rules are well established. “Imitating his tactics is unwise,” the strategist said. “I mean, can you imagine someone heckling him on stage with this?”

On Tuesday, the legal system handed Donald Trump’s 2024 opponents a hammer that could knock out almost any politician in America: A jury partially sided with writer E. Jean Carroll in her civil suit against Trump, and awarded her $5 million. (The jury did not find that Trump raped her, another allegation she’d levied.)

Predictably, few took it. Much of the presumptive 2024 field — including former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former Ambassador Nikki Haley — sidestepped giving a clear opinion, remained silent, or declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy — whose slight rise in recent polls drew a compliment from Trump just the other day — defended the former president, telling Semafor in a statement the verdict was a “part of the establishment system's anaphylactic immune response against its chief political virus, Donald Trump” (the virus was a good thing in this metaphor).

One 2024 candidate did issue a sharp rebuke in the wake of the verdict: “The jury verdict should be treated with seriousness and is another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump,” former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — another rare opponent unafraid to directly target Trump — plans to address the news later this morning on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show.