US steps up Gaza truce efforts ahead of Trump’s Middle East trip

The US stepped up efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East next week.

Washington has proposed a 21-day truce, The National reported, while Haaretz said the White House was pressing Israel’s government to agree a deal before Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, which begins May 13.

The negotiations come with the UN warning of worsening deprivation in Gaza, which has been subject to an Israeli aid blockade for two months, resulting in “dwindling supplies of everything from fuel to medicine.” American pressure may have limits, though: Hamas has said there is “no point in any negotiations” with the blockade in place.