© 2025 Semafor Inc.
US steps up Gaza truce efforts ahead of Trump’s Middle East trip

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 9, 2025, 6:26am EDT
Middle East
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli military offensive, shelter in tents near the rubble of houses in Jabalia refugee camp.
Mahmoud Issa/Reuters
The News

The US stepped up efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East next week.

Washington has proposed a 21-day truce, The National reported, while Haaretz said the White House was pressing Israel’s government to agree a deal before Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, which begins May 13.

The negotiations come with the UN warning of worsening deprivation in Gaza, which has been subject to an Israeli aid blockade for two months, resulting in “dwindling supplies of everything from fuel to medicine.” American pressure may have limits, though: Hamas has said there is “no point in any negotiations” with the blockade in place.

A chart showing whether Americans support Israelis or Palestinians, based on a Gallup survey.
