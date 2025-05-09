Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US RSV hospitalizations down 50% since 2024

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
May 9, 2025, 6:32am EDT
North America
A child in a pediatric hospital.
UN Photo/David Ohana/Flickr
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus are down by about half from this time last year, likely thanks to a new vaccine and an antiviral drug.

RSV is the biggest US cause of infant hospitalization, with an estimated 58,000 to 80,000 under-fives taken in for treatment each year, most during fall and winter.

But this season was different, Ars Technica reported: Compared with the 2018-20 average, newborn hospitalizations fell 45% in one dataset and 52% in another, with smaller but comparable falls in older infants. The change is thought to be due to the introduction of a vaccine given to pregnant women in their third trimester and a new monoclonal antibody drug given to babies under eight months.

AD
AD