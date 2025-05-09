US RSV hospitalizations down 50% since 2024

US hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus are down by about half from this time last year, likely thanks to a new vaccine and an antiviral drug.

RSV is the biggest US cause of infant hospitalization, with an estimated 58,000 to 80,000 under-fives taken in for treatment each year, most during fall and winter.

But this season was different, Ars Technica reported: Compared with the 2018-20 average, newborn hospitalizations fell 45% in one dataset and 52% in another, with smaller but comparable falls in older infants. The change is thought to be due to the introduction of a vaccine given to pregnant women in their third trimester and a new monoclonal antibody drug given to babies under eight months.