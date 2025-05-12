Uncommon bonds: Lowering drug prices

Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., locked arms last week to introduce the “Fair Prescription Drug Prices for Americans Act,” which would block pharmaceutical companies from selling drugs in the US at a higher cost than the international average and impose civil monetary penalties on companies that violate the law.

AD

A study commissioned by the Department of Health and Human Services and released by the Biden administration last year found that, as of 2022, US brand drugs and generic medications cost nearly 2.78 times as much as they do in comparison countries.

“We’re getting ripped off,” Welch told Semafor.

“What I appreciate about Sen. Hawley is, he gets it,” he said. “The folks in his state are hammered with these high prices just like the folks in Vermont. This is a universal problem.”

Hawley, who called the proposal a “great way, by the way, to save a gob of money on health care spending,” told Semafor that he’s talking to other Republican senators about potentially signing on as cosponsors. Welch said it would be imperative for other Republicans to back the bill, citing Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, as a potential supporter given his work on like-minded proposals. Grassley’s office didn’t return an inquiry about potentially supporting the legislation.

AD

Hawley demurred when asked if he was confident about the path forward but suggested that Trump’s work on the issue means they would have White House backing.

“Confident? No. The president supports it, though; it’s essentially his proposal,” Hawley said.