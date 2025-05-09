Ex-Credit Suisse boss election block could hurt Ivorian businesses

The disqualification of Côte d’Ivoire’s main opposition candidate from the race to become the country’s next president could undermine the nation’s reputation as a stable investment hub, his lawyer told Semafor.

A court ruling last month barred former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, leader of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI), from running in October’s presidential election. He revoked his previous French citizenship in February, with the request approved the following month. But the court ruled that he didn’t revoke his French citizenship early enough to qualify for this year’s vote..

The decision “sends a devastating signal,” Thiam’s lawyer, Mathias Chichportich, told Semafor. Investors may struggle to trust a state that disregards its own laws, he argued, adding that political and legal uncertainty creates instability that may deter investment.

AD

In a glowing April report, the International Monetary Fund said Côte d’Ivoire had emerged as an “engine of growth and stability” in the eight-country West African Economic and Monetary Union of Francophone African countries. GDP growth in the country averaged 6.4% over the past decade, around 3 percentage points higher than the average for sub-Saharan Africa. Côte d’Ivoire also attracts nearly 30% of foreign direct investment in WAEMU — more than any other nation in the group — according to data from the UN’s trade and development body.

Analysts warn that Thiam’s disqualification, amid uncertainty over whether 83-year-old President Alassane Ouattara will seek a fourth term, could lead to damaging instability in Francophone West Africa’s biggest economy. “Thiam’s disqualification sends a negative signal for a country like Côte d’Ivoire, which otherwise enjoys strong governance indicators in the region,” said Aroni Chaudhuri, Africa economist at the French credit insurer Coface.