Russia hosts foreign leaders for Victory Day parade

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 9, 2025, 6:55am EDT
A general view shows Red Square during a military parade on Victory Day.
Vladimir Astapkovich/Host agency RIA Novosti/Handout via Reuters
Title icon

The News

Russia hosted two dozen foreign leaders for a Victory Day parade that showcased Moscow’s growing global acceptance, despite its invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders of Brazil, China, Indonesia, and several ex-Soviet republics took part, transforming an event that had in previous years underscored Moscow’s relative isolation into a “propaganda exercise” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN said.

A separate meeting, meanwhile, pointed to the wider international battle over the legacy of World War II: Fifteen EU foreign ministers and the bloc’s diplomatic chief visited Lviv in Ukraine, seeking to establish a tribunal to prosecute Kremlin leaders over the war.

“In Moscow, they’re trying to resurrect an empire,” Politico wrote. “In Lviv, they’re trying to resurrect the international order.

