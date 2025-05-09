Russia hosts foreign leaders for Victory Day parade

Russia hosted two dozen foreign leaders for a Victory Day parade that showcased Moscow’s growing global acceptance, despite its invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders of Brazil, China, Indonesia, and several ex-Soviet republics took part, transforming an event that had in previous years underscored Moscow’s relative isolation into a “propaganda exercise” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN said.

A separate meeting, meanwhile, pointed to the wider international battle over the legacy of World War II: Fifteen EU foreign ministers and the bloc’s diplomatic chief visited Lviv in Ukraine, seeking to establish a tribunal to prosecute Kremlin leaders over the war.

AD

“In Moscow, they’re trying to resurrect an empire,” Politico wrote. “In Lviv, they’re trying to resurrect the international order.”