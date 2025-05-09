Port Sudan hit by drone attacks

Drone strikes hit a Sudanese army stronghold that has been the main gateway for international aid into the conflict-wracked country.

Khartoum blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for carrying out days of attacks on Port Sudan, which has escaped the worst of Sudan’s civil war and become a refuge for displaced families and aid workers.

In addition to worsening the country’s humanitarian catastrophe, the strikes will “deepen regional tensions over the war,” an expert told The Washington Post: Sudan’s government has already suspended diplomatic ties with the UAE, which it accuses of backing the RSF, while Egypt and Saudi Arabia will view the drone attacks as “bringing the war to their Red Sea doorsteps.”