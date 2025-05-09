DRC, Zambia flagged as hubs for abuse in mining sector

DR Congo and Zambia were the African countries with the most cases of mineral mining abuses between 2010 and 2024, according to a new global report by the London-headquartered Business & Human Rights Resource Center.

The mining of copper — both countries are among the world’s biggest copper producers — spurred the highest number of cases. Types of abuse ranged from intimidation and threats, to beatings and arbitrary detention.

According to the report, 40% of all recorded mining deaths in 2024 were in DR Congo, Guinea, and Zambia.

Amid the growing need for minerals to advance clean energy goals, “unchecked extraction” from vulnerable communities can fuel human rights abuses, aggravate environmental harms, and deepen inequalities, the center warned.