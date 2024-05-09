Zimbabwe crafts plans to enforce usage of its new ZiG currency

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe’s government has ordered its agencies and the private sector to accept its new gold-backed currency and plans to introduce new measures to enforce its use as local markets continue to use US dollars.

The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) was introduced last month to tackle hyperinflation after its predecessor, the Zimbabwe dollar, plunged in value. The ZiG is the country’s sixth currency in 16 years. Last month, the government introduced the electronic version of ZiG before introducing notes and coins of the new currency.

Authorities have carried out raids on street currency traders in the past few weeks to enforce the official exchange rate. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Tuesday called on all government agencies and the private sector to “accept the ZiG in all financial transactions.” He separately told parliamentary committees that traders have to accept the ZiG currency because Zimbabwe was in a multiple currency regime where purchasers should be able to use the unit of exchange they have.

The government will “be introducing necessary regulations to ensure that no exchange rate other than the official rate will be used for the pricing of all goods and services” in Zimbabwe, Ncube added. A finance ministry spokesperson told Semafor Africa on Thursday that the government is pushing to drum up usage of the new currency.

“Government is not introducing new regulations but is saying the prevailing interbank foreign currency rate is the rate that is going to be used for all transactions in government and in business,” said the spokesperson by phone.

Neither Ncube nor the finance ministry provided details on when the new regulations would be introduced, or the nature of the measures.