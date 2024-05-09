TikTok’s AI watermarks could help curb deepfakes, but it’s no panacea

TIkTok will start using a technology that detects whether an uploaded photo or video was made using another app’s artificial intelligence tools, the company said Thursday.

The tech is a kind of digital watermark called “Content Credentials,” which was initially spearheaded by Adobe and later embraced by other companies, including OpenAI. Watermarks on images generated by OpenAI’s app, Dall-E, for example, will appear if those images are uploaded to TikTok.

TikTok encourages and in some cases requires creators to label AI-generated content, but the new system is specifically designed to detect when AI content made by other apps makes its way onto TikTok.

YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook have also said they will begin using Content Credentials, but experts have questioned the efficacy given that AI is getting harder to detect and has a track record of fooling people and platforms.