Israel blasts Biden for holding back weapons as situation in Rafah intensifies

Israeli officials have strongly criticized the US decision to halt shipping some heavy bombs to Israel. The freeze could encourage Hamas and indicate there is a growing divide between Israel and its allies, they said.

“Any pressure on Israel is interpreted by our enemies as something that gives them hope,” Israel’s UN envoy told KAN public radio. Senior Israeli officials told their American counterparts the move could also jeopardize the already perilous hostage negotiations, strengthening Hamas’ position, Axios reported.

Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went further. In a post on X he wrote “Hamas ❤️ Biden.” And in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Ben-Gvir said Trump would have handled the war better than Biden, a comment that drew quick criticism from centrist and opposition Israeli politicians.

The US paused the shipment of “high-payload munitions” to Israel due to concern over the civilian consequences of a major ground operation into Rafah. US President Joe Biden said that if Israel attacked Rafah, the US would stop providing weapons that could be used in the assault. However, the US would keep providing defensive weapons, including Iron Dome interceptors. “We’re not walking away from Israel’s security. We’re walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas,” Biden said on CNN.