Iran could go nuclear if threatened, top officials warn as Middle East tensions rise

Iran would be compelled to build nuclear weapons if the country’s existence is in jeopardy, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader warned.

Kamal Kharrazi emphasized that while Iran has the capability to produce a nuclear bomb, it has so far chosen not to go nuclear. “In the case of an attack on our nuclear facilities by the Zionist regime, our deterrence will change,” Kharrazi told Iran’s Student News Network.

The remarks are the latest in a string of warnings from Iranian officials that the Tehran will rapidly build nuclear weapons if it feels sufficiently threatened. One senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said in mid-April that threats, and especially Israeli, could lead Tehran to “review” its nuclear doctrine.

Gen. Jim Hockenhull, the head of UK Strategic Command, which includes the UK Defense Intelligence unit, told Semafor last month that “statements made by the IRGC are often made for the shaping impact rather than necessarily as a statement of either what might happen or what will happen.” Even so, “the possibility of this to unravel is clearly there,” he cautioned.