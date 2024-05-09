Eurovision braces for tense final as thousands protest Israel’s participation

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Swedish city of Malmö on Thursday to protest Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest ahead of the final this weekend, with observers calling this year’s competition the most fraught in its history.

The once-unifying European event has been engulfed in controversy over Israel’s war in Gaza, with Israeli contestant Eden Golan forced to change her song’s title and lyrics following criticism that the song referenced the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Several contestants have called for a ceasefire in Gaza, while a former Swedish contestant of Palestinian origin who opened the contest was rebuked by organizers for wearing a keffiyeh — considered a symbol of Palestinian liberation — around his wrist. And on Thursday a Finnish rapper who placed second in last year’s contest spoke out to clarify that a video clip of him dancing with Golan was “not a political statement.”

As police helicopters circled overhead, protesters in Sweden’s third-largest city chanted “Eurovision shame on you! Blood is on your hands, too!” as they called for Israel to be banned, the Washington Post reported.

While Golan’s participation has sparked a debate about Israel’s cultural and political association with Europe, others fear geopolitical tensions are blurring Eurovision’s historic mission of inclusivity and unity.