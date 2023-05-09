Zimbabwe's gold-backed digital token runs into political headwinds

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe launched gold-backed virtual coins as a central bank digital currency (CBDC) on Monday in its latest bid to fight currency volatility and contain spiraling inflation.

The token, Africa’s second CBDC after Nigeria introduced the eNaira in 2022, comes amid rampaging inflation, estimated at more than 70% in April, and a collapsing Zimbabwe dollar, which has lost half its value against the U.S. dollar in the past fortnight.

President Emerson Mnangagwa’s government is trying to bolster confidence in the local currency, while his main rival in this year’s election, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, has called instead for the full adoption of the United States dollar. Many local companies and traders already use the US dollar for key transactions.

Tendai Biti, former Finance Minister of Zimbabwe and a leader with Chamisa’s CCC, said that the central bank’s “attempt to introduce gold backed digital currency is bad economics in a country without any significant reserves” of gold.

Zimbabwe’s digital tokens can be held in either e-gold wallets or e-gold cards, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, and can be used for normal daily transactions or person-to-person exchange.