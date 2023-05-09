Jury finds Trump sexually abused, defamed E. Jean Carroll

A jury found former U.S. President Donald Trump liable in the lawsuit brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll, who claimed Trump raped her in the mid-1990s.

The jury rejected the accusation that Trump raped Carroll, but determined that he sexually abused and defamed her. She was awarded $5 million in damages.

The nine-person jury began deliberations Tuesday after a two-week civil trial and returned with a verdict less than three hours later. Carroll was seeking an undisclosed sum in damages.