A look at which US states are banning Chinese nationals from buying property

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a series of bills that, among other measures, limit Chinese nationals from purchasing land in the state.

While the new laws also target entities and affiliates of Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria, DeSantis' administration made it clear China was seen as the most serious security threat.

"Florida is taking action to stand against the United States’ greatest geopolitical threat — the Chinese Communist Party,” DeSantis said at the signing ceremony. "We are following through on our commitment to crack down on Communist China.”

Across the county, several other states have enacted or are debating similar bills amid growing concern over Beijing's influence within the United States. A Semafor count found that at least 24 states have considered bills to limit foreign ownership of property in recent months. Here's a look at where some of those drafts stand.