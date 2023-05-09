Indian VCs say Western investors haven’t lived up to their hype

Big U.S. tech investors like Sequoia, Tiger Global, and Y Combinator have touted their ties to India and its young and rapidly digitizing population — but instead fundraising has fallen, valuations have dropped, and IPOs have dried up in the world’s third-largest startup market.

Five Indian VCs who spoke to Semafor say the ecosystem still lacks the capital and infrastructure they thought would come with global tech investors, who had transformed China 10 years ago. One founder said he is relocating to Singapore to tap into a more developed funding scene.

Sequoia India has diversified its purview to include Southeast Asian companies, which now make up a third of the portfolio, while Sequoia China stays in the mainland and Hong Kong.

Y Combinator closed its China office in 2019, and hasn’t opened one in India so far. Its most recent class of companies it’s backing had 12 from India, compared to 21 a year prior. Tiger Global’s overall dealmaking has slowed considerably, and a top partner told investors in February that returns from India have “sucked historically.”