Exclusive / White House hosts anti-abortion activists for meeting

The White House is expected to hold a staff level meeting on Friday with anti-abortion activists, including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

The sitdown comes as Trump faces growing criticism from many anti-abortion activists over his priorities in his second term. They’ve been particularly frustrated with some of Trump’s top appointees’ failure to curtail access to abortion pills; Dannenfelser told The Wall Street Journal earlier this week that “Trump is the problem.”

Dannenfelser declined to confirm or deny the upcoming meeting. White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster lauded Trump’s “pro-life and pro-family” presidency, adding that the administration “continues to engage with stakeholders and activists in this important community to advance the President’s pro-life agenda.”