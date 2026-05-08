US hiring beats expectations despite Iran war

The US economy added 115,000 jobs in April, blowing past expectations despite the economic fallout from the US-Israel war with Iran.

Data published Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics also showed the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3%.

The figures come even as the war has upended oil and gas markets and pushed average US gasoline prices to their highest level since 2022.

Although the “labor market is not booming,” one economist told Bloomberg, it is “proving harder to break than many feared.”

With the conflict’s full economic impact yet to hit jobs, the US Federal Reserve is expected to sit tight on rates while they focus on the inflationary risks posed by the situation in the Middle East.