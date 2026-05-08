Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Iran, US trade strikes despite ceasefire

May 8, 2026, 6:42am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An Iranian Navy missile.
Pool via WANA via Reuters

The US and Iran traded fire even as Washington insisted a month-long ceasefire was still holding and President Donald Trump threatened renewed strikes if Tehran did not agree to a firm truce.

Both sides appear to be gearing up for a protracted standoff: The US won belated approval from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to use their bases and airspace were it to attack Iran again; a leaked CIA intelligence report seen by The Washington Post, meanwhile, said Tehran still had about 70% of its pre-war missile stockpile and its economy, though reeling, was not close to collapse — a very different picture to the one painted by the White House.

Tom Chivers
AD