DR Congo president eyes third term

DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi opened the door to seeking a third presidential term — ostensibly blocked by his country’s constitution — saying during a nationally televised press conference on Wednesday that he would remain available for office if the Congolese people demanded it.

Tshisekedi, first elected in 2019, is due to complete his second and final term in December 2028. “I did not ask for a third term, but I tell you this: if the people want me to have a third term, I will accept,” he said during the hours-long exchange with domestic and international media.

The Congolese president’s comments come amid mounting opposition concerns that proposed constitutional changes could weaken presidential term limits. “This must not be linked to any third term,” Tshisekedi insisted, emphasizing that any constitutional revisions would require a referendum.

Tshisekedi also used the press conference to endorse the Trump administration’s recent sanctions against former President Joseph Kabila, saying Washington had validated his government’s longstanding claims that Kabila supported destabilizing M23 forces in eastern Congo.

AD

He said Washington’s overriding interest was securing peace to facilitate investment and strategic supply chains in the mineral-rich country. “They see anyone who would obstruct that process as a troublemaker, as an enemy of both the Democratic Republic of Congo and their own interests,” he said.





