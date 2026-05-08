Democratic redistricting confidence sinks as Virginia maps thrown out

Democrats’ jubilation over the prospect of claiming four new Virginia House seats evaporated on Friday, cementing a new GOP advantage in the mid-decade congressional redistricting war.

In a 4-3 decision, the Virginia Supreme Court tossed the state’s Democratic-led remapping that voters approved late last month after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his allies sunk tens of millions of dollars into the high-risk, high-reward effort.

Jeffries and other top Democrats saw Virginia as a pivotal offset to Republican redistricting pushes in Texas and other red states that President Donald Trump has cheered. After an initial struggle to align in favor of aggressive blue-state redistricting, Virginia was supposed to be proof that Democrats could match Trump in the redistricting fight.

But the Virginia ruling, alongside a Supreme Court decision that weakened the Voting Rights Act and sparked GOP-led redraws underway across the South, is a huge setback. Democrats responded by making clear that, with voters souring on Trump’s stewardship of the economy and the Iran war, they still see the House majority as theirs for the taking.

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“Our democracy was founded on the belief that the people have the final say. In November, they will, and they’ll power Democrats to the House majority,” DCCC Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., said in a statement.

The party is still confident it can flip two of Virginia’s five GOP-held seats using the state’s pre-redistricting maps: the 1st District, held by Rep. Rob Wittman, has trended bluer in recent years, and the bellwether 2nd District held by Rep. Jen Kiggans.

The likely Democratic nominee in the 2nd District, former Rep. Elaine Luria, said the ruling didn’t change her plans: “We will continue our campaign’s momentum into November to flip this seat, fight for working families, and get to work for the Virginians who are being left behind by Jen Kiggans and Donald Trump.”

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But the state court’s decision is going to dash Democrats’ chances elsewhere in Virginia, where they had initially lined up to run in a redrawn map that would have created 10 Democratic-favored seats.