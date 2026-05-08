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China sentences two former defense ministers in major corruption purge

May 8, 2026, 6:47am EDT
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A photo of the sentenced defense ministers.
Greg Baker/Pool via Reuters.

China sentenced two former defense ministers to suspended death sentences, the most senior officials to be punished in a wide-ranging military anti-corruption push.

The pair are among around 100 top officers to be dismissed or disappeared, according to a recent assessment, raising questions over the true capabilities of China’s military amid a purported push to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027 and fears among Asian leaders over what they see as a more aggressive Beijing.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, meanwhile, risks creating deep shortcomings by pursuing what two Asia Society researchers dubbed a “forever purge” — “bureaucratic paralysis, a depleted elite, and the possibility that a highly centralized discipline system will prove untenable once Xi himself is gone.”

Prashant Rao
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