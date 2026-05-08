Exclusive / Buttigieg, Slotkin join Canada’s Carney at liberal strategy session

Two potential 2028 Democratic presidential contenders are heading to Canada on Saturday for a summit with Prime Minister Mark Carney and center-left politicians from Europe.

Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., will speak alongside liberal politicians from other Western democracies at the event, which was organized by the Center for American Progress. Their focus: how to battle right-wing politicians on affordability.

“How do we fight the authoritarian right?” asked CAP President Neera Tanden in an interview with Semafor. The so-called Global Progress Action meeting is taking place one month after Spain’s socialist government organized a similar session.

Tanden said Democrats can learn a lesson from Carney, who moved his governing Liberal Party to the right on some issues and surged in popularity.

“Our best leaders are nimble about the world that they live in and nimble about where the public is,” Tanden said.