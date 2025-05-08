Events
Xi, Putin condemn Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ as effort to weaponize space

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
May 8, 2025, 12:33pm EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet following their talks in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2025.
Mikhail Metzel/Pool/Sputnik via Reuters
The News

In a joint statement Thursday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping condemned US President Donald Trump’s plan to build a “Golden Dome’ missile defense shield as “deeply destabilizing,” warning that the initiative could transform space into “an arena for armed confrontation.”

Trump’s “Golden Dome” plans include building a satellite-based network to trace and intercept missiles over the US, but analysts have warned that the proposal could antagonize Beijing and Moscow, which could decide to build up their nuclear arsenals in response.

The US believes Russia and China are testing their own offensive space capabilities, CNN reported, including practicing how to launch attacks with satellites and developing space-based lasers, and, in Moscow’s case, developing nuclear weapons that deploy in space.

