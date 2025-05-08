White House plans to ease Biden-era curbs on chips

Washington indicated plans to relax Biden-era curbs on chip sales that were due to come into effect next week, but left details vague.

US President Donald Trump — who is travelling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE next week — said officials will “soon” ease restrictions on the sale of chips to Gulf countries, casting further uncertainty on the sector as it grapples with whipsawing tariff policy.

His team is also reportedly revamping the “AI diffusion rule,” which had divided the world into three tiers of nations, each with varying levels of access to cutting-edge semiconductor technology: Both Trump and Biden have sought to limit China’s access to chips, but US officials say the tiered system would have been unenforceable.