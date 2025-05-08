Events
Trump says ‘comprehensive’ US-UK trade deal agreed

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 8, 2025, 6:49am EDT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London.
Phil Noble/Reuters
The News

President Donald Trump said the US had signed a “full and comprehensive” trade deal with the UK today, offering a hopeful sign to nations scrambling to avoid punitive tariffs.

“The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The White House is set to announce details of the deal later today.

With two months to go before Washington’s 90-day reprieve on “Liberation Day” duties expires, the White House has said around 70 similar negotiations are underway.

The European Union is reportedly set to share proposed trade compromises with Washington this week to kickstart their negotiations, while US officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts this weekend.

A chart showing the UK’s top trading partners in 2024.
