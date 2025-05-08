Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US limits controversial pandemic pathogen research

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
May 8, 2025, 9:40am EDT
US President Donald Trump.
Leah Millis/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump moved to limit controversial “gain-of-function” research that could make pathogens more dangerous.

These experiments involve taking viruses or bacteria and modifying them, sometimes to make them more transmissible or deadly, for example. The idea is to protect against future pandemics, but critics say it risks creating lethal pathogens which could then leak from a lab.

Trump’s executive order includes stiffer penalties for scientists found breaking the rules, and a ban on federal funding for gain-of-function research in countries of concern, notably China.

However, the order’s wording is vague, making it unclear whether it required an immediate pause on all such work: “Everyone is trying to work out what exactly this means,” one researcher told Science.

AD
AD