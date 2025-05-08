Kyiv rejects Russian truce as ‘smoke break’

Russia’s unilateral, three-day ceasefire took effect, but Kyiv dismissed the truce and Washington voiced skepticism over Moscow’s seriousness.

The partial pause in hostilities coincides with a lavish military parade in the Russian capital to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Ukraine said Russia’s offer was designed not to pave the way for peace but to avoid embarrassing security failures during the ceremonies: A Ukrainian military spokesman said the offer was “not a truce, it’s a smoke break.”

Russian foot-dragging on a lasting ceasefire is drawing American ire, with the US vice president yesterday arguing that “the Russians [are] asking for too much” in negotiations, a point President Donald Trump echoed.