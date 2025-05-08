Joseph Nye, celebrated US political scientist who coined ‘soft power,’ dies

Joseph Nye, the US political scientist who coined the term “soft power,” died aged 88.

Nye served under former US President Bill Clinton as an assistant secretary of defense, but was best known for his academic work: He was “one of the most influential thinkers in contemporary international relations theory,” The Harvard Crimson noted.

Nye helped develop the theory of neoliberalism and aided diplomatic efforts to avoid nuclear escalation between the US and the USSR during the Cold War.

His idea that a country’s non-military clout on the world stage — such as Hollywood films promoting US values, or the BBC World Service as an advert for Britain — could represent “soft power” is a crucial lens for understanding the modern world.