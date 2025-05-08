China, Russia make strategic show of friendship on Xi’s visit to Moscow

A highly publicized display of friendship by China and Russia at Moscow’s Victory Day Parade laid clear the two countries’ ambitions to capitalize on US political instability.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was the most prominent foreign guest at Russia’s commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, on a trip that will focus on the war in Ukraine and efforts to erode US power: “Beijing and Moscow are poised to be the major beneficiaries of America’s self-inflicted blow to its global stature,” the director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center wrote.

Still, their partnership is not invulnerable, a Brookings expert noted, with Moscow exploring a US rapprochement while remaining a “potential liability” for Beijing in the long term.