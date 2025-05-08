Events
China, Russia make strategic show of friendship on Xi’s visit to Moscow

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 8, 2025, 7:46am EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping meet in Moscow.
Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Reuters
The News

A highly publicized display of friendship by China and Russia at Moscow’s Victory Day Parade laid clear the two countries’ ambitions to capitalize on US political instability.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was the most prominent foreign guest at Russia’s commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, on a trip that will focus on the war in Ukraine and efforts to erode US power: “Beijing and Moscow are poised to be the major beneficiaries of America’s self-inflicted blow to its global stature,” the director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center wrote.

Still, their partnership is not invulnerable, a Brookings expert noted, with Moscow exploring a US rapprochement while remaining a “potential liability” for Beijing in the long term.

