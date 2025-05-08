Bill Gates ‘horrified’ by cuts to US aid overseas, warns children will die

Bill Gates says he has been “horrified” at the cuts to global humanitarian aid programs by the US Trump administration and will be lobbying the White House and Congress to help restore some of the axed programs. In an interview with Semafor to mark the Gates Foundation’s 25th anniversary, Gates warned that the cuts will likely cost lives in some of the most vulnerable regions of the world.

The billionaire philanthropist announced on Thursday that he now plans to give away “virtually” all his wealth over the next 20 years and sunset the foundation in 2045. Gates estimated that he will give away around $200 billion via the foundation in that time — or twice the amount given away since the foundation was founded when he had significant support from fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.

“I’m still quite optimistic about what we can do in the next 20 years, even though I’m horrified about where we find ourselves with these aid reductions,” Gates told Semafor, referring to both the tens of billions of dollars in US foreign aid cuts and budget tightening by wealthy European nations. As part of the cuts, the Trump administration is shutting down USAID, the government’s primary development aid organization.

AD

Gates said his decision to accelerate giving away his wealth was not related to the cuts and noted that it was unlikely even the Gates Foundation, which had an endowment of $77 billion at the end of 2023, could replicate the role of USAID.

“The cuts in USAID are larger than what the Gates Foundation is able to provide. I look forward to a day that we get those USAID numbers back up again,” he said.