Greene’s effort to remove Speaker Johnson quickly fizzles

The House swiftly voted to defeat an effort by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday evening, with Democrats and Republicans banding together to extend a lifeline to the embattled speaker.

The vote to table the motion was 359-43. Greene, who began threatening the motion to vacate last month, had been negotiating with Johnson for days and as of Tuesday appeared to back away from the threat. But that changed Wednesday afternoon, as she announced plans to move forward with the vote. It was short-lived.

The effort was widely expected to fail. House Democrats, happy with Johnson’s decision to move aid to Ukraine, vowed to protect him from a motion to vacate last week.

Greene’s antics had frustrated rank-and-file House Republicans, some of whom worried about the political impact of a GOP embroiled in divisions. Those concerns were shared by former President Donald Trump, who has offered support for Johnson and reportedly pressed Greene to back off on a phone call last week.

“I will give her this credit. We basically said ‘put up or shut up’ she put up, and now it’s time to shut up,” Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y. said Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga. was among the scores of Republicans caught off-guard by Greene forcing a snap vote on Johnson. He called Greene’s effort “absolutely counterproductive” and damaging to Republicans.

“The place can’t function if you’re changing the Speaker of the House every six months,” he said.