German chancellor condemns spate of violence against politicians ahead of June elections

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned a spate of attacks against the country’s politicians Wednesday after a Berlin senator was assaulted in a library, stoking fears of political violence ahead of European and local elections in June.

Franziska Giffey, the former mayor of Berlin and its top economic official, was briefly admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after being hit over the head with a bag containing hard material, the Berlin prosecutor’s office said. A 74-year-old man was later arrested.

“The attacks on Franziska Giffey and other politicians are outrageous and cowardly,” Scholz said. “Violence does not belong in a democratic debate.”

In a separate incident on Tuesday, two people were detained for attacking a Green party politician in Dresden, police in the German state of Saxony said, while two other campaigners were attacked and injured in the eastern city last week.

Although most of the attacks have been on the parties in the governing coalition, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) — the second most-popular party according to recent polls — has also been targeted.