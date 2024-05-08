China is falling behind in race to become AI superpower

US-imposed curbs on advanced technology exports to China have held back its domestic artificial intelligence industry, experts said.

High-end chips like US chipmaker Nvidia’s new Blackwell models are crucial to advancing AI — but without ready access to them, Chinese firms are struggling to keep up with their western competitors.

China’s telecom giant Huawei has caught up with some developments despite US controls, and has developed high-powered chips of its own. But the race could get harder to run: On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s investment fund for AI and semiconductor technology said it would pull out of China if the US asked, while Washington announced it would revoke certain licenses to export tech to Huawei.

The US is also debating curbs on the software that powers AI, alongside hardware export controls, Reuters reported.