How do social media platforms deal with dead users' accounts?

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Monday the platform would begin "purging" accounts that have remained inactive for years, warning users that their number of followers would likely drop in the coming days.

The update immediately sparked concern, with users worrying about issues including whether the move would result in years of historical documentation being deleted or the permanent silencing of jailed political dissidents without access to their accounts.

But one recurring plea to Musk's tweet, ranging from other tech CEOs to embroiled influencer Andrew Tate, was to not delete the accounts of dead users.

In light of Twitter's update, here's a look at how other social media platforms deal with accounts of those who have died.