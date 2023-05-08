After the war, Ukraine faces ‘the biggest reconstruction project anywhere in the world’

As Ukrainian forces prepared for their crucial counteroffensive against the Russians, Sergiy Tsivkach arrived in Washington with another mission earlier this month: rebuilding Ukraine after the war ends.

Tsivkach, who is the CEO of UkraineInvest, a government body tasked with attracting foreign direct investment, spent a few days in the area meeting with Biden administration officials and business groups like the National Association of Manufacturers at a Commerce Department conference. He also huddled with prospective investors at a law firm.

“There is a good deal of interest, but everyone is cautious about the war,” Tsivkach told Semafor in a phone interview late last week before heading home. “Everyone also understands there will be an end to the war, there will be Ukrainian victory, and there will be a very profitable place to make business in Ukraine.”

The World Bank has placed the cost of rebuilding Ukraine at $411 billion over a decade. Estimates from Ukrainian leaders range from $750 billion to over $1 trillion.

“This will be the biggest reconstruction project anywhere in the world,” Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator at the U.S. Agency for International Development, told Semafor in an interview.

Ukraine’s economy has taken a beating during the war; its gross domestic product shrank by over 30% last year. Important infrastructure, like hospitals, schools, and roads — even entire cities — have been destroyed by Russian strikes.

In some ways, the reconstruction process has already begun, Coleman noted, including repairs to Ukraine’s energy grid after a barrage of Russian attacks over the winter that interrupted power. Ukraine’s short-term needs are being fueled in part by U.S. dollars appropriated by Congress.

Officials say that the longer term post-war reconstruction effort will involve both investments from private sector businesses and multilateral institutions like the IMF and World Bank. “We’re not looking to Congress to fund Ukraine's reconstruction,” Coleman said.

The international community has also coalesced behind the idea of somehow using seized Russian funds to help back the reconstruction of the war-tattered country, though officials are still examining the legality of using frozen Russian assets to supplement the rebuilding process.

“We’ve been very clear that Russia will need to pay for the damage that it has caused. I think the exact mechanism for that is still something that we are working through,” a senior Biden administration official told Semafor.